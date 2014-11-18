FDA puts partial hold on CytRx cancer drug trials

Nov 18 (Reuters) - CytRx Corp said the United States Food And Drug Administration has placed a partial hold on clinical trials of its experimental cancer drug after a patient died.

CytRx shares were down 10 percent in premarket trading.

The patient received the drug, aldoxorubicin, under the company’s expanded access program that makes promising drugs and devices available to patients with serious diseases who cannot enroll in clinical trials.

No new patients can be enlisted for the trials, currently in mid stage, of aldoxorubicin until the hold is lifted. Patients currently enrolled will continue receiving the treatment. (Reporting By Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)