FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA puts partial hold on CytRx cancer drug trials
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

FDA puts partial hold on CytRx cancer drug trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - CytRx Corp said the United States Food And Drug Administration has placed a partial hold on clinical trials of its experimental cancer drug after a patient died.

CytRx shares were down 10 percent in premarket trading.

The patient received the drug, aldoxorubicin, under the company’s expanded access program that makes promising drugs and devices available to patients with serious diseases who cannot enroll in clinical trials.

No new patients can be enlisted for the trials, currently in mid stage, of aldoxorubicin until the hold is lifted. Patients currently enrolled will continue receiving the treatment. (Reporting By Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.