FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China lender Zheshang Bank may launch up to $2 bln HK IPO March 16-IFR
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 2:48 AM / a year ago

China lender Zheshang Bank may launch up to $2 bln HK IPO March 16-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 10 (Reuters) - Chinese lender China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd could raise up to $2 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, more than originally planned, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.

The commercial lender, based in China’s eastern Zhejiang province, has started pitching the deal to investors and may start taking orders on March 16, if feedback from fund managers is positive, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal had originally been planned for around $1 billion, IFR previously reported.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment on the IPO plans. (Reporting Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.