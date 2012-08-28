AAA Auto's main owner to sell most of stake

PRAGUE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - AAA Auto’s main owner Anthony James Denny plans to sell most of his majority stake in the used car dealership that he built and listed in stock exchanges in Prague and Budapest, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Denny, who handed over the position of the company’s chief executive to Karolina Topolova earlier this year, plans to sell up to 73.79 percent of his 77 percent stake, the statement said.

AAA Auto’s total market value was $65.9 million on Tuesday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by David Holmes)