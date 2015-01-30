Czech fin min's Agrofert group raises revenue in 2014

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis’ Agrofert group raised revenue by 1.3 percent to 239 billion Czech crowns ($9.74 billion) in 2014, the group’s spokesman said on Friday.

Agrofert, comprising of 223 companies spanning from fertilizer production to bakeries and meat processing, also increased adjusted pre-tax profit by 19.3 percent to 6.8 billion crowns in the year when Babis became finance minister.

Agrofert is the largest food and agricultural group in the country and one of its biggest employers with the workforce of 34,000.

Some of the companies owned by Babis do business with the state or generate part of their revenue from state subsidies, which critics have seen as a potential conflict of interest.

Babis, 60, leads the ANO movement he established, which finished second in early general elections in October 2013 and then formed a government with the winning Social Democrats and Christian Democrats in January 2014. ($1 = 24.5460 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by David Evans)