FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Korean Air, Qatar Airways interested in Czech Airlines
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 11:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Korean Air, Qatar Airways interested in Czech Airlines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* State in early stages of preparing privatisation

* Planned sale comes after failed attempt in 2009

PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Czech government will decide on the privatisation of Czech Airlines (CSA) as early as April next year after weighing possible bids from Korean Air and Qatar Airways.

The state is in early talks with the two airline groups, and expects tentative bids by the end of January and offers for the loss-making Czech airline a month later.

“Talks are taking place, and if these talks are successful, then the government could decide on its privatisation sometime in April or May,” Prime Minister Petr Necas said after a cabinet meeting.

Necas confirmed an earlier Reuters report that the two airlines had expressed interest in the carrier. The Finance Ministry had reached out to around 50 airline companies at the start of the sale process.

The government tried to privatise the airline in 2009, following heavy losses from a failed expansion plan.

But that fell through after the sole bidder, Czech charter airline Travel Service, refused to buy the state airline without securing a capital injection from the government.

Czech Airlines, a member of the Sky Team alliance which also includes Delta and Air France, has had to cut back its fleet and services to avoid collapse. It lost 241 million crowns ($12.49 million) last year.

The company is owned by state holding group Cesky Aeroholding, which also operates Prague Airport.

In September, the EU Commission gave approval for 100 million euros in state aid granted to Czech Airlines.

The Commission said the company’s restructuring plan was sufficient to address its financial problems.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.