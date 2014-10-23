UPDATE 1-Czech Airlines to get Korean Air capital boost for turnaround

(Adds possible state contribution, details)

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Czech Airlines (CSA) has a received a commitment for financial support from its biggest shareholder Korean Air and from the Czech state to stabilize the loss-making company.

The Czech carrier said on Thursday that Korean Air’s support was contingent upon a restructuring plan, the latest attempt to reverse losses that have dogged it since a failed expansion a decade ago.

The company has steadily sold assets and shrunk its fleet and workforce, and in September announced it would reduce its staff, including pilots, by a third.

“The CSA board received a decision by Korean Air to financially contribute to CSA’s stabilization and also a proposal for a contribution to its capital,” it said.

It provided no other details.

Korean Air acquired a 44 percent stake in Czech Airlines in 2013 from the state after the government had made several attempts to sell the airline.

Privately-owned low cost Czech carrier Travel Service holds 34 percent, which it acquired through an option that Korean Air had held. The Czech state controls a 19.7 percent share.

CSA is part of the state-controlled Cesky Aeroholding group founded in 2011, grouping together Prague international airport and ground operations companies.

Cesky Aeroholding’s chairman Vaclav Rehor was quoted in a newspaper on Thursday as saying CSA needed a $20 million injection within the next six months.

“Cesky Aeroholding has pledged to study the Korean Air proposal and it is ready to contribute to the capital increase of Czech Airlines as a private investor,” CSA said.

Czech Airlines reported a loss of 923 million crowns ($42 million) in 2013.

Airline operating margins worldwide stand below 2 percent, with traditional European airlines under particular pressure from the budget carriers on regional routes while Middle Eastern airlines such as Emirates have eaten into business from long-haul flights to Asia.