Alpiq gives deadline to final bidder for Czech plants-report

PRAGUE, July 11 (Reuters) - Swiss company Alpiq has given the only remaining bidder for two Czech heating plants which it owns until the end of next week to meet its price, Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported, citing a partner in the bidding group.

Petr Paukner, one of four partners from bidding group PURS, declined to give the price it had offered to the newspaper. Hospodarske Noviny said Alpiq had asked for 420 million euros ($540 million), while PURS had offered 340 million euros.

Paukner was not available to comment.

Alpiq spokesman Andreas Meier said: “There is an ongoing process as announced earlier,” but declined further comment.

The newspaper said the two other bidders, Czech groups EPH and Carpaterra Capital Partners, were out of the running.

Media reported in April that Alpiq had asked bidders to improve their offers, which had come in well below 400 million euros.

Alpiq’s two Czech plants up for sale have electricity capacity of 529 MW and heating capacity of 1,072 MW. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Mueller; Editing by David Holmes)