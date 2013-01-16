CEZ submits bid for Alpiq's Czech plants

PRAGUE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Czech group CEZ is among preliminary bidders for two power plants in the country that Swiss company Alpiq has put up for sale, a CEZ spokesman said on Wednesday.

The sale could be worth 400 million to 500 million euros ($533.9-667.4 million), and Czech energy company EPH submitted the highest indicative bid, newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Wednesday without citing sources.

Alpiq spokesmen were unavailable for comment, and EPH declined to comment.

The two plants have electricity capacity of 529 MW and heating capacity of 1,072 MW.

Five companies made early bids, the newspaper said, and due diligence was due to begin on Wednesday.

CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz said CEZ, central Europe’s largest utility, submitted an indicative bid. He declined to comment on the price, but said it could differ widely after going through company data.

“The data will be opened and we will study it,” he said.

The newspaper said Carbounion Bohemia and investment groups Penta and Carpaterra are also among bidders. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Jan Korselt and Jason Hovet; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)