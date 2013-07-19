Alpiq fails to sell Czech power plants -report

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Swiss energy group Alpiq has failed to sell its two coal-fired co-generation power plants in the Czech Republic, newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Friday, citing a partner in the bidding group.

Petr Paukner, a partner in the only remaining bidder PURS, told the paper that PURS had balked at paying the price required by the Swiss company.

Alpiq had asked for 10.5 billion Czech crowns (about 400 million euros) while PURS was willing to pay up to 8.5 billion, the newspaper said, without citing a source of the information.

Paukner told the newspaper that PURS was still interested in the plants but the asking amount was unacceptable, given the current market situation.

Neither PURS nor Alpiq were immediately available for comment.

Media reported in April that Alpiq had asked bidders to improve their offers, which had come in well below 400 million euros.

Alpiq’s two Czech plants have an electricity capacity of 529 MW and a heating capacity of 1,072 MW.

($1 = 19.8067 Czech crowns)