UPDATE 2-Last bidder quits Alpiq tender for Czech power plants

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Czech company PURS, the only remaining bidder for two Czech coal-fired co-generation power plants put up for sale by Swiss energy group Alpiq, has quit the tender, a partner in PURS said on Friday.

Petr Paukner told Reuters that PURS had balked at paying the price asked by the Swiss company.

“With the current energy prices we, unfortunately, cannot pay the amount that Alpiq is asking for,” Paukner said.

He did not want to give a figure for the price the Swiss company had asked for in the sale, which is part its broad restructuring programme.

The Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reported on Friday, without identifying a source, that Alpiq had asked for 10.5 billion crowns (about 400 million euros) for the two plants in the cities of Zlin and Kladno, while PURS was willing to pay up to 8.5 billion.

Paukner said PURS, which consists of Czech companies Carbounion, E-Invest and Sokolovska Uhelna, was still interested in the plants and was ready to renew talks with Alpiq, if the Swiss group changed its mind about conditions of the sale.

“We do not have a problem with banks to lend to us for it. We have enough money to even add equity,” Paukner said.

Alpiq spokeswoman Christel Varone said in an email: “We do not want to comment on the ongoing process. Once decisions have been taken Alpiq will inform accordingly.”

Media reported in April that Alpiq had asked bidders to improve their offers, which had come in well below 400 million euros.

Alpiq’s two Czech plants have a power generating capacity of 529 MW and a heating capacity of 1,072 MW.

($1 = 19.8067 Czech crowns)