Czech car output hits record 1.25 million in 2014

PRAGUE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Czech car production rose 10.5 percent to a record 1.25 million vehicles in 2014 as markets in Europe and further afield recovered, an industry association said on Tuesday, adding output would remain high this year.

The growth has helped underpin the central European country’s export-reliant economy, which is on firmer ground after a record-long recession ended in 2013.

“I expect this year’s figures for overall vehicle production could be a bit higher but the growth dynamic will likely not be the same as in 2014,” Czech Automotive Industry Association president Martin Jahn said.

Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto is the biggest Czech car producer and largest exporter. Hyundai Motor is ranked second and TPCA - a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen - third.

While the bulk of Czech car output is exported, domestic sales are also on the up, reaching a record 192,314 in 2014. They should rise further this year, the country’s Car Importers’ Association said earlier this month.