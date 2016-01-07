Toyota-Peugeot Czech car plant raises production by 8 pct

PRAGUE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s and PSA Peugeot Citroen’s car factory in the Czech Republic increased its production by 8 percent to 219,054 vehicles in 2015, the company which operates the joint venture said on Thursday.

The car industry is a major driver of the Czech economy, which achieved one of the European Union’s fastest growth rates last year, when it expanded by more than 4 percent.

The joint venture, known as TPCA, makes the two car companies’ smaller models, such as the Toyota Aygo, Peugeot 108 and Citroen C1, and exports the majority of its vehicles to western Europe.

Overall, car production in the Czech Republic is expected to have risen to a record of 1.3 million vehicles last year, an industry official said earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)