FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota-Peugeot Czech car plant raises production by 8 pct
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 7, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Toyota-Peugeot Czech car plant raises production by 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s and PSA Peugeot Citroen’s car factory in the Czech Republic increased its production by 8 percent to 219,054 vehicles in 2015, the company which operates the joint venture said on Thursday.

The car industry is a major driver of the Czech economy, which achieved one of the European Union’s fastest growth rates last year, when it expanded by more than 4 percent.

The joint venture, known as TPCA, makes the two car companies’ smaller models, such as the Toyota Aygo, Peugeot 108 and Citroen C1, and exports the majority of its vehicles to western Europe.

Overall, car production in the Czech Republic is expected to have risen to a record of 1.3 million vehicles last year, an industry official said earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.