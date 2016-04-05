FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Q1 2016 passenger car registrations up 11.9 pct yr/yr
April 5, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Czech Q1 2016 passenger car registrations up 11.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - Czech new car registrations rose 11.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 59,598 vehicles, the country’s Car Importers’ Association said on Tuesday.

Domestic maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, led the sales with a 34.3 percent market share, followed by the parent VW brand with 9.2 percent and Hyundai with 7.2 percent.

Economic growth in the European Union member economy was among the fastest in the 28-strong bloc last year and the expansion is expected to continue in 2016. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

