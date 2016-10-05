FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Czech new car registrations seen rising at least 10 percent in 2016
October 5, 2016

Czech new car registrations seen rising at least 10 percent in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Czech car registrations could grow this year to 255,000-266,000 vehicles, up from a record 2015 when 230,857 cars were sold, the country's Car Importers Association (CIA) said on Wednesday.

"We would be glad if those figures were confirmed," CIA chairman Josef Pokorny told reporters, referring to a study prepared for the association by consultancy PwC.

"We basically identify with these numbers. This year is so strong and the customer base is so high that we could reach those numbers, unless something significant happens."

Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Editing by Robert Muller

Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Editing by Robert Muller
