Czech central bank sets systemic risk buffer for four major banks
October 1, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Czech central bank sets systemic risk buffer for four major banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank said on Wednesday it had set systemic risk buffer levels for four major banks in the country.

The buffer was set at 3.0 percent for Erste Group’s unit Ceska Sporitelna and KBC’s unit CSOB, at 2.5 percent for Societe Generale’s Komercni Banka and at 1.0 percent for UniCredit Czech Republic and Slovakia, the bank said.

The rates represent the share of each bank’s overall risk exposure and they have to be fulfilled from the equity capital of the bank. (Reporting by Robert Muller)

