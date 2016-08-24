Czech central bank raises systemic risk buffer for key banks

PRAGUE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) will increase the amount of capital the country's main banks must hold in reserve to protect against systemic risk in the sector, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The systemic risk buffer will increase to 3 percent from 2.5 percent for Komercni Banka, majority-owned by Societe Generale, and 2 percent from 1 percent for the Czech unit of UniCredit, the CNB said.

The requirement will be also introduced for Raiffeisenbank's Czech business at 1 percent. All the adjustments take effect on Jan. 1 next year.

"The rates are expressed as a percentage of the bank's overall risk exposure and the buffer must consist of the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital," the central bank said.

Czech banking sector's ability to deal with potential shocks is stronger than a year ago and banks could cope with a very strong recession in a worst-case scenario, annual stress tests performed by the central bank showed in June.

The systemic buffer rate will remain at 3 percent for CSOB, owned by KBC, and Erste Bank's Ceska Sporitelna.

The central bank is required to review the setting of the systemic risk buffer rate at least once every two years. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Goodman)