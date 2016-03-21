FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central bank keeps countercyclical capital buffer at 0.5 pct
March 21, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Czech central bank keeps countercyclical capital buffer at 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank kept its countercyclical capital buffer (CCB) of 0.5 percent unchanged in a quarterly review on Monday after introducing the measure at the end of last year to get ahead of growing lending.

The Czechs became only the third European country to put the measure in place. The rate will be applied on banks from 2017.

The central bank reiterated on Monday it was ready to raise the rate if credit growth accelerates, lending conditions ease and investor optimism grows.

It said annual growth of lending to businesses and households in January was 6.3 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively.

Czech banks are well capitalised with the sector showing a Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.95 percent at the end of 2015. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

