Czech lender CSOB hit by low interest rates and higher costs
May 16, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

Czech lender CSOB hit by low interest rates and higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Czech lender CSOB reported first-quarter net profit down by almost a fifth against last year, with income hit by low interest rates and an increase in operating expenses.

CSOB, which is the second-largest bank in the Czech Republic and is owned by Belgium’s KBC, said that net profit fell by 19 percent to 3.2 billion crowns ($158 million).

Bank interest rate margins have suffered since the recession-hit country’s central bank cut its benchmark rate to 0.05 percent in November in an attempt to boost consumer spending.

CSOB’s first-quarter net interest income fell to 6.02 billion crowns, down 5 percent on the same period last year.

Operating expenses, meanwhile, rose 3 percent to 3.87 billion crowns, largely because of wage increases. ($1 = 20.2266 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
