Czech banks criticise govt plan to shift state accounts

PRAGUE, April 12 (Reuters) - The Czech Banking Association criticised on Thursday government plans to shift public funds not included in the state budget to accounts at the central bank, which could suck as much as 97 billion crowns ($5.12 billion) from commercial bank deposits.

The government approved the plan on Wednesday along with a string of mid-term budget reduction measures aimed at bringing the country’s deficits into line with European Union rules.

Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said then that shifting the funds from commercial banks to the central bank would cut costs and help liquidity management.

But the banking association said it was still missing information on the plan, which would require state institutions such as public universities or research groups, municipalities and infrastructure funds, to move their accounts with commercial banks to the central bank.

“The key problem with the government’s approval of the bill is that the ministry gave no figures or analysis on how many resources this would affect, what would be the influence on commercial banks, or how much the ministry thought this measure would save,” said Jan Matousek, deputy operating director at the association.

“In other words, it is not at all evident - at all - that these savings would take place.”

Czech banks have 2.72 trillion crowns in overall deposits, according to central bank data.

Kalousek first submitted the proposal last September but it was later returned to be reworked.

Led by Kalousek, the centre-right government has tried to cut debt costs as part of an austerity drive with the aim of reducing the fiscal deficit to just below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

This year, the Czechs plan gross borrowing of 243 billion crowns, including 50 billion crowns’ net issuance of short-term treasury bills.

“What has happened many times in the past years will not happen anymore, that while there is this liquidity and state money lying somewhere, the state has to borrow at a high cost,” Kalousek told reporters on Wednesday after announcing the proposed law.

The largest Czech banks are units of Austria’s Erste Group , Belgium’s KBC, France’s Societe Generale and Italy’s UniCredit. ($1 = 18.9470 Czech crowns)

Poland took a similar step last year, consolidating free funds of local governments and some public sector entities in a finance ministry account at state bank BGK. The move reduced its 2011 borrowing needs by around 20 billion zlotys ($6.27 billion)

Meanwhile, Hungary, which already imposes Europe’s highest bank tax and where a foreign currency mortgage relief scheme has inflicted heavy losses on banks, signalled last week it may introduce a tax on financial transactions as it struggles to put its fiscal house in order. ($1 = 3.1899 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova and Michael Winfrey; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Catherine Evans)