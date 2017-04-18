FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech banks see easier corporate lending in Q2 -survey
April 18, 2017 / 8:21 AM / 4 months ago

Czech banks see easier corporate lending in Q2 -survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - Czech banks expect to tighten further conditions for household loans in the second quarter of 2017, while on the corporate front conditions should ease, a survey conducted by the Czech central bank showed on Tuesday.

The central bank said that bank also expected demand for corporate and consumer loans to increase, while demand for mortgages should decline.

Record low interest rates have fuelled mortgage lending in the Czech Republic, driving up housing prices. The central bank has tightened recommendations to banks to limit mortgage sizes, with stricter limits in place since the beginning of April.

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller

