Czech banks see credit standards easing in Q2 -c.bank survey
April 20, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Czech banks see credit standards easing in Q2 -c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 20 (Reuters) - Czech banks expect credit standards to ease further and demand for loans to continue to rise in all market segments in the second quarter, the central bank’s April lending survey showed on Monday.

Credit standards eased in the first quarter, the survey found, supported by competitive pressure, better risk perceptions, lower bank financing costs and improved liquidity. The easing was in both interest and non-interest terms and conditions.

Business demand for loans also increased for a fourth straight quarter in the first three months of 2015. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
