Czech banks see further easing of credit conditions in Q2 -survey

PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - Czech banks expect a further easing of credit standards for corporate and consumer lending in the second quarter, while conditions for mortgages are expected to tighten, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

The bank’s regular lending survey also saw demand rising in all segments.

The survey showed that banks further eased their credit standards in the first quarter, most broadly for company loans. Part of the market tightened home loan conditions in the quarter, the survey said. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)