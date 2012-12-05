Czech banks resilient, capital buffers high-stress tests

PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Czech banking sector’s capital adequacy would fall to 11 percent, from 16.4 percent now, under the main stress scenario in a central bank analysis, far above the 8 percent regulatory threshold, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Several banks would have to raise 18.7 billion crowns, or 0.5 percent of gross domestic product, to meet the minimum 8 percent target in an adverse scenario that assumes a deep decline in economic activity and partial writeoffs of exposure to EU countries with debt above 60 pct of GDP. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Michael Winfrey)