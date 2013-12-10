UPDATE 1-Czech banks resilient to potential shocks, central bank says

* Sector capital adequacy below 14 pct in stress scenario

* Baseline scenario helped by central bank’s interventions

* Banks’ resilience greater due to higher capital, better economy (Adds details on baseline scenario, intervention impact)

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Czech banks are resilient to potential shocks and most would meet rules for maintaining enough capital in a scenario that assumes a recession over the next three years, the central bank said on Tuesday.

But 10 banks representing around 11 percent of the sector’s total assets would together have to increase their regulatory capital by around 10 billion crowns ($499 million), or roughly 0.3 percent of gross domestic product, to meet the regulatory minimum capital adequacy ratio of 8 percent in the stress test.

In the scenario, the sector’s capital adequacy ratio would fall below 14 percent, from 17.3 percent recorded at the end of September, the bank said in a regular report.

The export-reliant Czech economy is just starting to recover from a record one-and-a-half-year recession that officially ended in the second quarter.

With consumer demand still slack, the central bank has started interventions to weaken the crown currency to ward off the threat of deflation and put the economy on a better footing.

The bank modeled its baseline scenario in the stress testing on an economic outlook based on these interventions and envisaging a recovery in 2014.

It said the sector showed greater resilience than in previous tests because of higher capitalisation and the better economic outlook.

The report said, though, that “several” banks, accounting for about 1 percent of the total sector assets, needed to adjust their business model or top up capital.

The bank’s baseline scenario also sees a year-on-year drop in banks’ operating profits of about 5 percent because of stronger competition, low interest rates reducing interest income and still limited credit activity.

The largest Czech banks are units of Austria’s Erste Group , Belgium’s KBC, France’s Societe Generale and Italy’s UniCredit. ($1 = 20.0517 Czech crowns) (Editing by John Stonestreet/Ruth Pitchford)