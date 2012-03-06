FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech banks would withstand deep EU recession -c.bank
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 6 years ago

Czech banks would withstand deep EU recession -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 5 (Reuters) - The Czech banking sector is resilient to potential adverse shocks and the sector’s capital adequacy would stay above the regulatory 8 percent threshold even under a stressed scenario, central bank stress tests showed on Tuesday.

In the negative scenario of the tests, assuming nearly a 7 percent drop in GDP this year and a write-off of some exposure to EU countries with debt above 60 percent of GDP, several banks would have to raise capital by a total 19 billion crowns ($1.01 billion), or 0.5 percent of GDP.

This scenario was extended to include losses from banks having to write off one third of gross exposure to their parent banks, leading to the need of a 33 billion crown cash injection in the sector, or 0.9 percent of GDP.

$1 = 18.7908 Czech crowns Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jason Hovet

