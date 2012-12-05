FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Czech banks resilient, capital buffers high-stress tests
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2012 / 9:07 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Czech banks resilient, capital buffers high-stress tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Czech banking sector’s capital adequacy would fall to 11 percent, from 16.4 percent now, under the main stress scenario in a central bank analysis, far above the 8 percent regulatory threshold, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Several banks would have to raise 18.7 billion crowns, or 0.5 percent of gross domestic product, to meet the minimum 8 percent target in an adverse scenario that assumes a deep decline in economic activity and partial writeoffs of exposure to EU countries with debt above 60 pct of GDP. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Michael Winfrey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.