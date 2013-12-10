FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech banks resilient to potential shocks, central bank says
December 10, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

Czech banks resilient to potential shocks, central bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Czech banking sector is resilient to potential shocks and its capitalisation would remain above a regulatory minimum in a stress scenario that assumes a recession over the next three years, central bank stress tests showed on Tuesday.

In the stress scenario, the sector’s capital adequacy ratio would fall below 14 percent, from 17.3 percent recorded at the end of September, the bank said in a regular report.

But 10 banks representing around 11 percent of the sector’s total assets would together have to increase their regulatory capital by around 10 billion crowns, or roughly 0.3 percent of gross domestic product, to meet the regulatory minimum capital adequacy ratio of 8 percent in the stress scenario. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by John Stonestreet)

