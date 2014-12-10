UPDATE 1-Czech banking sector resilient to shocks -central bank

(Adds banks owners, central bank comment, details on test)

PRAGUE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Czech banking sector is able to withstand shocks and its capitalisation would remain above the regulatory minimum thanks to a capital adequacy ratio that exceeds 18 percent, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Czech banks, which have emerged relatively unscathed from the 2008 global financial crisis, are strong profit drivers for their western parents and maintain high capital and some of the lowest loan-to-deposit ratios in central Europe.

The central bank said three banks representing around 2 percent of the sector’s assets would have insufficient capital under its baseline scenario based on macroeconomic forecasts from November.

This would imply a need to adjust their business models or top up capital in the future, the bank said in a semi-annual report.

In its adverse “Europe in Deflation” test, the sector’s capital adequacy would fall below 14 percent and 11 banks would face capital shortfalls. Banks would have to increase their capital by around 15 billion crowns ($675 million), or 0.4 percent of economic output, in this scenario.

“The results of stress tests ... confirm that the banking sector is sufficiently resilient to potential adverse shocks,” the central bank said.

The largest Czech banks are units of Austria’s Erste Group Bank, Belgium’s KBC, France’s Societe Generale and Italy’s UniCredit.

The report’s baseline scenario assumes growth of 2.5 percent in both 2014 and 2015 and sees a modest decrease in non-performing loan ratios in 2015-16 along with a fall in banks’ operating profit of about 5 percent year on year because of competition and interest rates that are near zero.

The central bank intervened to weaken the crown currency in November 2013 to fight deflation risks and aid an economy that was recovering from a record-long recession. It expects to keep its weak crown policy in place until 2016.

The European Central Bank, also facing deflation threats, is looking at its own unconventional policy tools to boost economic and price growth.

The central bank’s adverse scenario sees the euro area recovery stalling and a drop in activity that pushes the Czech economy back into recession. This scenario would lead a considerable rise in NPLs and would hit banks’ operating profits, which could fall 38 percent in the test, the central bank said.

However, the bank said size of expected capital raising needs was not enough to threaten the sector’s stability. ($1 = 22.2930 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by John Stonestreet and Louise Heavens)