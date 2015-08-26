Czech government sells bonds with negative yield for first time

PRAGUE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Czech bond yields fell into negative territory for the first time at a primary auction on Wednesday with demand driven, dealers said, by foreign investors accessing cheap crown financing through euro swaps.

Extra crown liquidity came into the market following central bank interventions to keep the currency weak. The crown traded flat at 27.084 to the euro on Wednesday, having fallen to 27.141, its weakest level since July 9, on Tuesday.

“(Czech crown) financing is trading cheaper if you have access to (euros), then you can get a good yield even when you cover the cash by buying bonds at negative yields,” Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said.

While shorter-dated yields have already traded at negative levels this year, Wednesday was the first time bonds were sold at a primary auction with a yield below zero.

The average yield on a 0.85 percent coupon bond maturing in March 2018 fell to minus 0.001 percent, down from 0.206 percent seen in a June auction. Demand jumped to 14.05 billion crowns ($592.33 million) from 12.0 billion crowns.

The finance ministry sold 3.75 billion crowns of the paper, along with 3.52 billion of variable-rate bonds due 2027 and 3.26 billion of a 1.00 percent coupon bond due 2026. Yields on the latter also fell but stayed positive.

The central bank sold crowns into the market in mid-July for the first time since launching a policy of keeping the currency weak to boost inflation in November 2013.

Propelled by a fast-growing economy, the crown has firmed to near the 27 to the euro level that the bank has pledged to defend. Dealers and analysts have said the bank has been in the market at times since then but the bank has refused to comment.

“(The central bank) is printing money which must be invested,” one dealer said.

** For bond auction results: ($1 = 23.7200 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Louise Ireland)