BRIEF-Power Solutions International enters into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement
* Power Solutions International - on December 19, 2016, co entered into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement
PRAGUE Dec 22 The Czech Republic's financing needs will reach 290.6 billion crowns ($11.24 billion) in 2017 although it could be lower, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
The Czechs are set to show their first budget surplus for two decades this year and the government is targetting a 2017 deficit of 60 billion crowns, although officials have said it might be lower.
In its 2017 financing strategy report, the ministry said gross issuance of medium and long-term government bonds on domestic markets would be at least 150 billion crowns next year.
It also said it could look at issuing debt on foreign markets if that proved cost effective. ($1 = 25.8500 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Louise Ireland)
BEIJING, Dec 23 China's leadership is signalling growth will slow slightly in 2017, policy advisers say, as it struggles to strike a balance between supporting the economy with loose credit conditions and preventing a destabilising build-up in debt.
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.