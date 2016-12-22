PRAGUE Dec 22 The Czech Republic's financing needs will reach 290.6 billion crowns ($11.24 billion) in 2017 although it could be lower, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The Czechs are set to show their first budget surplus for two decades this year and the government is targetting a 2017 deficit of 60 billion crowns, although officials have said it might be lower.

In its 2017 financing strategy report, the ministry said gross issuance of medium and long-term government bonds on domestic markets would be at least 150 billion crowns next year.

It also said it could look at issuing debt on foreign markets if that proved cost effective. ($1 = 25.8500 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Louise Ireland)