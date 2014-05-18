FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech ministry plans to sell 5 bln crowns of retail bonds
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 18, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Czech ministry plans to sell 5 bln crowns of retail bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 18 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry will issue about 5 billion Czech crowns ($250 million) worth of government bonds to retail investors in its spring sale, Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday, significantly less than previous bond issues.

“The issue amounts to roughly 5 billion. Of course, there is a great interest,” Babis said on Prima television.

The Finance Ministry closed the books on its last issue of bonds for domestic retail investors in November 2013 with orders at 21.4 billion crowns.

It said on Friday it would offer three different maturities to investors when it launches its spring issue on Monday.

The ministry, which usually has spring and autumn bond sales, plans to issue 20 to 50 billion crowns worth of retail bonds in 2014, according to its state debt financing strategy, which was published before Babis took office.

The gross borrowing need for this year is expected to be 400 billion crowns.

To date, the state has issued retail bonds worth 87.6 billion crowns or 5 percent of the overall state debt.

$1 = 20.0138 Czech Crowns Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.