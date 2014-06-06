FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech spring retail bond issue draws lower demand than past sales
June 6, 2014

Czech spring retail bond issue draws lower demand than past sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 6 (Reuters) - Orders for the Czech Finance Ministry’s spring issue of retail bonds reached 1.45 billion crowns ($71.88 million), the ministry said on Friday, well below that of past sales.

Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said in May his resort would issue about 5 billion crowns worth of the bonds, which are typically offered twice a year to the public.

The Finance Ministry closed the books on its last issue of bonds for retail investors in November 2013, with orders at 21.4 billion crowns. ($1 = 20.1726 Czech Korunas) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)

