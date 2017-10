PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - The Czech cabinet approved a package of measures on Wednesday to reduce the budget deficit in 2013 and 2014, two government sources said, a day after the leaders of the ruling coalition agreed on the plan to avert a government collapse.

The mix of tax hikes and spending cuts aim to reduce the budget gap by 56.9 billion crowns ($2.95 billion) next year to bring the deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product. It aims to cut the gap by 94.7 billion crowns in 2014.