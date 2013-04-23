FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czechs plan to ease on fiscal targets in 2014-2016
April 23, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Czechs plan to ease on fiscal targets in 2014-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 23 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry is proposing to ease its fiscal consolidation drive in the coming years, a draft of budget targets for 2014-2016 showed on Tuesday.

The plan, obtained by Reuters, showed the ministry would propose the cabinet on Wednesday to fix the deficit target at 2.8 percent of gross domestic product in each of 2014-2016, after 2.9 percent targeted this year.

Previously, the cabinet has planned to cut the deficit to 2.7 percent in 2014 and 2.4 in 2015. Those aims were already relaxed from earlier plans.

