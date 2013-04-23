FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech FinMin plans to pause budget drive to help economy
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

Czech FinMin plans to pause budget drive to help economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 23 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic can pause its fiscal consolidation drive to give the economy a breathing space, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek told Reuters on Tuesday.

“I believe that in the current situation when interest rates have dropped to all-time lows, when we safely squeeze the budget deficit below 3 percent, we do not need to suffocate the economy more than necessary,” the minister told Reuters by telephone.

Kalousek said the government could pause its austerity programme until growth picks up. A draft of budget targets for 2014-2016, obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, showed the ministry planned deficits of 2.8 percent of gross domestic product in each of 2014-2016, higher than previously planned.

