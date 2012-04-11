FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech govt agrees on mid-term austerity package
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

Czech govt agrees on mid-term austerity package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - The Czech government approved a set of tax hikes and spending cuts on Wednesday, Prime Minister Petr Necas said, aimed at reducing the fiscal deficit to below the European Union’s prescribed top limit and balancing the budget in 2016.

The austerity package will reduce the deficit by 56.9 billion crowns ($3.00 billion) next year to bring the deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product, below the EU’s maximum level of 3 percent of GDP.

Necas said the government had also approved plans to introduce an overall ceiling on state debt. He did not immediately give any details.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.