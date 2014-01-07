FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech car sales jump in December, down for full 2013
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 7, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

Czech car sales jump in December, down for full 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Czech new passenger car registrations rose 13.7 percent year on year in December, the country’s Car Importers Association said on Tuesday.

The strong December figures, coming as the economy slowly emerges from a recession, could not compensate for weak sales earlier in the year.

For the whole of 2013, registrations fell by 5.3 percent to 164,736, from 174,009 units in 2012.

The association said Volkswagen’s Skoda brand the market leader with a 30.3 percent market share in 2013, followed by Hyundai’s 9.9 and Volkswagen with 9.1 percent. (Reporting by Robert Muller)

