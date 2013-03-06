Czech central bank says hackers attack its website

PRAGUE, March 6 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank’s website came under attack on Tuesday along with those of several of the country’s major commercial banks, the central bank’s spokesman said.

Marek Petrus said the attack seemed to affect the server hosted by an external supplier and caused the pages to upload very slowly.

Several large Czech banks said earlier on Tuesday they had come under a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, a common practice that overwhelms systems by flooding them with digital requests. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey)