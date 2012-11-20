FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech c.banker Hampl: No need for QE but interventions possible
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2012 / 9:57 AM / 5 years ago

Czech c.banker Hampl: No need for QE but interventions possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic does not need quantitative easing of monetary policy but that does not prevent the central bank from thinking about interventions to weaken the crown currency, the bank’s Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Tuesday.

The bank has said interventions would be the next tool if it needs to relax policy further after cutting its main repo rate to 0.05 percent this month.

Governor Miroslav Singer has said there may be a need to ease policy more around the middle of 2013.

Reporting by Robert Mueller; writing by Jan Lopatka; editing by Jason Hovet

