UPDATE 1-Czech c.banker: no need for QE, interventions possible

PRAGUE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic does not need quantitative easing but that does not stop the central bank from considering market interventions to weaken the crown, the bank’s Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Tuesday.

The bank has said interventions would be the next tool if it needs to relax policy further after cutting its main repo rate to 0.05 percent this month.

Governor Miroslav Singer has said there may be a need to ease policy more around the middle of 2013.

“When my colleague Singer says something about possible entry into the foreign exchange market, let me remind you that this is not a thought about this market, this economy needing some liquidity injections,” Hampl told an economic seminar.

“This is in a situation when you cannot go below zero in interest rates and you have the feeling that there are anti-inflationary risks, you will not meet the inflation target, then one of the first tools that comes into mind is the exchange rate, with all the risks that it entails.”

Hampl’s six-year term runs out in December but he may be reappointed for another one.

He has repeatedly spoken against non-standard policies, such as the quantitative easing employed in the United States and Britain to pump money into the economy, saying the economy was fundamentally sound and did not need it.

An intervention to weaken the crown would increase the local value of exporters’ earnings. Price rises caused by a weaker exchange rate would also help the bank bring inflation up towards its 2 percent target.

The crown traded at 25.270 to the euro on Tuesday. It has lost 3.4 percent since Singer began talking about interventions or other easing tools, compared to a 0.9 percent weakening of the Polish zloty and the Romanian leu and a 0.4 percent firming of the Hungarian forint in the same period. (Reporting by Robert Mueller; writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)