UPDATE 1-Czech president re-appoints Hampl, Tomsik to c.bank board

(Adds background on appointees policy drift)

PRAGUE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Czech president Vaclav Klaus re-appointed Mojmir Hampl and Vladimir Tomsik for new six-year terms as vice governors of the country’s central bank on Friday.

The re-appointments maintain policy continuity at the bank which has cut interest rates to near zero to revive the recession-hit economy.

Analysts widely expected Tomsik, 38, and Hampl, 37, to stay on at the central bank. They both share Klaus’s opposition to euro zone membership and tighter regulatory framework.

The Czech bank has opted against quantitative easing in an economy awash with surplus liquidity. But it has decided it may act to weaken the crown, a tool it had used in the past, if it needs to ease policy more to help the recession-hit economy.

Hampl and Tomsik both voted for the bank’s 20-basis-point cut in the key two-week repo rate to 0.05 percent on Nov 1.

Tomsik, 38, known to tend to vote in line with projections in the banks’ macroeconomic staff forecast, had been advocating a looser policy already in November last year.

Hampl, 37, has been critical of using unconventional policy tools such as those used by global central banks.

But he has also said that FX interventions were different from thoughts about quantitative easing, highlighting the impact of potential interventions on inflation, rather than liquidity.

Since the start of 2010, Tomsik has voted eight times to cut interest rates and Hampl has voted four times in favour of easier policy, putting them on the more dovish side of the board. The bank cut four times in that period, and Hampl always voted with the majority.

Like other members on the board including Governor Miroslav Singer, both Hampl and Tomsik have criticised EU plans for establishing a banking union within the bloc.

They pointed to a risk the plan may make it easier for big European banking groups to suck out liquidity from their well-capitalised Czech units, and said plans for single banking supervision could destabilise the country’s financial sector.

President Klaus, whose final term ends in March next year, is a staunch critic of deeper European integration and has called the banking union “nonsense”. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)