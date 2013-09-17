FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech c.banker says intervention only if crown appreciates - Dow Jones
September 17, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Czech c.banker says intervention only if crown appreciates - Dow Jones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank should only intervene against the crown currency in case it firms out of line with economic fundamentals, Dow Jones Newswires quoted central bank board member Eva Zamrazilova as saying.

Zamrazilova has long opposed intervening in the currency market to weaken the currency, along with majority on the seven-member board.

“I’d rather leave such instruments as a defence against any crown firming unwarranted by (economic) fundamentals,” Zamrazilova told Dow Jones in an interview.

She said she could not exclude volatility on the market in relation to the Federal Reserve’s plan to reduce its bond purchase programme.

“Although I don’t see (koruna appreciation) as a realistic scenario at the moment, I can’t rule it out because I think we have to expect a period of higher volatility on financial markets,” Zamrazilova said. “This will come along as large central banks end their non-standard policies.” (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Robert Muller)

