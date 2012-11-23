FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech president re-appoints Hampl, Tomsik to c.bank board
November 23, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Czech president re-appoints Hampl, Tomsik to c.bank board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Czech president Vaclav Klaus re-appointed Mojmir Hampl and Vladimir Tomsik for new six-year terms as vice governors of the country’s central bank on Friday.

The re-appointments maintain policy continuity at the bank which has cut interest rates to near zero to revive the recession-hit economy.

Analysts widely expected Tomsik, 38, and Hampl, 37, to stay on at the central bank. They both share Klaus’s opposition to euro zone membership and tighter regulatory framework. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

