FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech president appoints former PM Rusnok to central bank board
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Czech president appoints former PM Rusnok to central bank board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed former Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok to the central bank on Wednesday, tapping an ally who supports moving the country closer to adopting the euro.

Rusnok, a 53-year-old economist and leader of a caretaker government until last month, has also backed the central bank’s policy of weakening the crown currency to fight deflation risks and help an economy recovering from a record-long recession.

He will join the seven-member board from March 1, replacing Eva Zamrazilova, who had expressed caution over launching the interventions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.