Czech c.bank signals looser policy using range of tools -paper
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Czech c.bank signals looser policy using range of tools -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Czech monetary policy will likely be looser than the central bank has forecast and the board has a range of policy tools at its disposal, bank Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The central bank cut its main interest rate to a record low 0.5 percent in June and forecast that interest rates could go lower.

Singer said in an interview with newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes that, with rates so low, it is not possible to “avoid debate about what could potentially be next.”

“We are almost at the end with one tool, but we have a whole range of (tools),” he said.

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Mueller

