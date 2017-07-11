PRAGUE, July 11 The Czech central bank (CNB) voted 6-0 to hold the main interest rates at 0.05 percent on June 29, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting on Tuesday. Following is a breakdown of votes at the last rate-setting meetings. The next policy meeting is on Aug. 3. ================================================================ Year 2017 Date RUSNOK HAMPL TOMSIK BENDA DEDEK MORA NIDETZKY June 29 H H H H H H NP May 04 H H NP H H H H March 30 H H H H H H H ================================================================ Date RUSNOK HAMPL TOMSIK BENDA LIZAL NIDETZKY REZABEK Feb 02 H H H H H H H ================================================================ Year 2016 Date RUSNOK HAMPL TOMSIK BENDA LIZAL NIDETZKY REZABEK Dec 22 H H H H H H H Nov 03 H NP H H H H H Sept 29 H NP H NP H H NP Aug 04 H H H H H H H ================================================================ Date SINGER HAMPL TOMSIK JANACEK LIZAL RUSNOK REZABEK June 30 H H NP H H H NP May 05 H H H H H H NP March 31 H H H H H H H Feb 04 H H H H H H H ================================================================ Year 2015 Date SINGER HAMPL TOMSIK JANACEK LIZAL RUSNOK REZABEK Dec 16 H H H H H H H Nov 05 H H H H H H NP Sept 24 H H H H H H H Aug 06 H H H H H H H June 25 H H H H H H H May 07 H H H H H H H March 26 H H H H H H H Feb 05 H H NP H H H H ================================================================ NOTE. The change figures are in basis points, NP=not present, H=hold). The Czech central bank board structure since February 13, 2017: Governor Jiri Rusnok, vice-governors Mojmir Hampl and Vladimir Tomsik, board members Vojtech Benda, Oldrich Dedek, Marek Mora and Tomas Nidetzky. The Czech central bank board structure since July 1, 2016: Governor Jiri Rusnok, vice-governors Mojmir Hampl and Vladimir Tomsik, board members Vojtech Benda, Lubomir Lizal, Tomas Nidetzky and Pavel Rezabek. The Czech central bank board structure since March 1, 2014: Governor Miroslav Singer, vice-governors Mojmir Hampl and Vladimir Tomsik, board members Kamil Janacek, Lubomir Lizal, Jiri Rusnok and Pavel Rezabek. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova)