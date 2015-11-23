FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central banker raises prospect of higher capital buffers for banks
November 23, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Czech central banker raises prospect of higher capital buffers for banks

PRAGUE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank must start to consider requiring banks to create counter-cyclical buffers, and such a step would not hinder lending or the effects of the bank’s loose monetary policy, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Monday.

“Given the fact that we are now seeing an acceleration of credit growth also outside the segment of mortgage loans, we have to, in line with our legally mandated tasks, also consider using counter-cyclical capital reserves,” Tomsik said in a blog post on the bank’s website, co-authored by the head of the bank’s financial stability department Jan Frait.

The central bank has so far required commercial banks to hold zero counter-cyclical capital buffers but said in September that the probability that would last in the next two years was decreasing. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet)

