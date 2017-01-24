UPDATE 1-Czech central bank's Benda: don't expect crown jump after FX cap exit

(Adds more CZK market comments, details)

PRAGUE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank is likely to ditch its cap on the crown in mid-2017 but the move will not lead to any sharp firming of the currency, board member Vojtech Benda said on Tuesday.

In a presentation posted on the bank's website, Benda reiterated the bank's outlook on the likely exit timing, saying it depended on economic conditions and sustainable fulfillment of the bank's inflation target.

He also repeated the bank's "hard" commitment to keep the crown cap until at least the second quarter.

Investor flows into the market have picked up in early 2017 as bets grow that the central bank is near an exit from the cap policy, in place since 2013. Data showing the inflation rate has returned to the bank's 2 percent target has bolstered the case.

But central bankers have not shown any signals of rushing and have warned investors expecting to cash out gains immediately that they may be surprised given a lack of counterparties.

Benda said in the presentation that the crown market was "overbought", with financial flows far exceeding the economy's foreign exchange needs. He also said there was an increasing share of foreign accounts holding Czech domestic bonds.

He repeated what other bank board members, including Governor Jiri Rusnok, have said this month, that the crown could move in either direction after the exit and that the end of exchange rate commitment would not lead to appreciation to "slightly over-valued" levels seen before interventions started.

Benda also said the bank would be ready to intervene to mitigate volatility.

Some in the market have speculated that the bank could turn to negative rates. Benda said that was not a preferred option, though he added the bank might consider them for supporting the exchange rate commitment. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones)