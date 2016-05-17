FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech president names two new central bankers
May 17, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

Czech president names two new central bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 17 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed economist Vojtech Benda and financial-sector veteran Tomas Nidetzky to the board of the central bank on Tuesday, giving the next likely governor, Jiri Rusnok, allies as the board debates eventually ending its weak crown policy.

Zeman said at a naming ceremony that the board should be a mix of people with both macroeconomic and practical experience.

He also said he wanted Rusnok, whom he has called his preferred candidate to take over the bank from July, to have colleagues with similar opinions on the board.

Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King

