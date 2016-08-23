Czech central bank to adjust systemic risk buffer rates for banks as of Jan 2017

PRAGUE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank will adjust risk buffers for individual systemically important banks as of January next year, the bank said on Twitter on Tuesday.

It gave no details. A spokesman said it would release a statement on the changes at 8.00 am.m (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.

The current capital charge is 3 percent for Erste Bank unit Ceska Sporitelna > and CSOB, owned by KBC ; 2.5 percent for Komercni Banka, majority-owned by Societe Generale ; and 1 percent for UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)